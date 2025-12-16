West Bengal list of deleted voters: EC says 58 lakh names removed in draft

The Election Commission of India put out the list of names deleted from West Bengal's draft voter list as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), on Tuesday. The exact number of voters deleted from the West Bengal's draft voter list is 5,820,898.(File Photo)

More than 58 lakh or 5.8 million pre-existing voters have been deleted from the draft list for 2026, due to death, relocation, duplication, missing, and other reasons. The exact number of voters deleted from the West Bengal's draft voter list is 5,820,898.

"Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the declaration form and supporting documents after publication of Draft Roll 2026 during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections," the Election Commission said — the period is until January 15, 2026, after which the final rolls will be published.

Here's a breakdown of how many voters deleted due to what reason-

Dead: 2,416,852 people

Relocated: 1,988,076 people

Missing: 1,220,038 people

Duplicate: 138,328 people

Others: 57,604 people

Total: 5,820,898 people