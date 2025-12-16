Bengal SIR draft rolls live updates: What to do if name is deleted from electoral rolls
Bengal SIR draft roll live updates: Over 58 lakh names have been deleted from the voters' list in Bengal as part of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), sources told HT. The draft electoral rolls for Bengal and some other states and union territories will be out soon.
The publication of draft rolls would mean the end of the enumeration phase, but it would then lead to another schedule involving the claims and objections period, with hearings and verification as part of the notice phase, and finally arrive at the release of the final electoral rolls.
The SIR exercise, which has created a massive controversy in Bengal and received pushback from the ruling TMC, comes ahead of the elections to the 294-member assembly next year.
Ahead of the publication of the draft electoral rolls, the poll body released a list of names deleted from Bengal's SIR draft voter list due to death, relocation, duplication, missing information, and other reasons. The exact number of voters deleted from West Bengal's draft voter list is 5,820,898, (more than 58 lakh or 5.8 million), sources told HT.
SIR draft electoral rolls West Bengal live | Key points
- Draft electoral rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep to be published.
- Apart from physical copies, the draft electoral rolls will also be published online on the official websites of the respective chief electoral officers (CEOs) and district electoral officers (DEOs), officials said.
- The SIR process has already ignited fire in West Bengal, with CM Mamata Banerjee accusing the Centre and EC of unlawfully deleting names of voters before the assembly polls.
- The schedule of the SIR process was announced on October 27, and the process began on November 4.
- The final list of electoral rolls will be published on February 14, 2026.
- The Election Commission has directed CEOs and DEOs to share hard copies of the draft electoral rolls with all the recognised political parties to ensure transparency in the process.
The chief electoral officer (CEO) West Bengal's website says that the list of voters whose enumeration forms were not received has been prepared by the BLOs along with the booth level agents (BLAs) .
“Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration form and supporting documents after publication of Draft Roll 2026 during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections,” it said.
Here's what you can do if your name is missing from draft electoral rolls:
- If you do not find your name in the draft electoral rolls, submit a claim or objection with the Election Commission during the specified timeline.
- You need to fill Form 6 (Voter Registration) and submit it along with ‘Annexure IV’, which is a Declaration Form, plus supporting documents to prove your identity and residence.
- This can be submitted online at voters.eci.gov.in or via the ECINET app as well as offline to the booth level officer (BLO).
The exact number of voters deleted from the West Bengal's draft voter list is 5,820,898, sources told HT.
Bengal SIR draft rolls live updates: The Election Commission will publish the draft electoral rolls of West Bengal and a few other states and union territories today.
The draft rolls would be made available on the official website of CEO, West Bengal, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors as well as the voter portal of the EC, voters.eci.gov.in, and also on the ECINET application.