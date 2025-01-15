Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Western disturbance to bring rain over parts of NW, central India; fog to persist

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Thunderstorm activity is likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan between Wednesday and Saturday

Northwest and adjoining central India will see rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday due to a western disturbance (WD), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Dense fog conditions are also expected to impact visibility over northwest India during the next 4-5 days.

A western disturbance is impacting north Pakistan with a trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric levels. (ANI photo)
A western disturbance is impacting north Pakistan with a trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric levels. (ANI photo)

A western disturbance is impacting north Pakistan with a trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and adjoining Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Under their influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall activity is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand on Thursday; Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday and Isolated rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday; West Rajasthan and Vidarbha also on Thursday.

Thunderstorm activity is likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan between Wednesday and Saturday.

Also Read: Mercury dips below 5°C; air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from January 18.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall activity is likely over Western Himalayan region till January 21.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan, a western disturbance is over Pakistan. Southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea will bring moisture over northern plains. This will cause rain over south Haryana, Delhi, Southwest Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. These rains are beneficial for winter crops as they improve soil moisture. We can also expect dense fog for next two days as humidity levels go up,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Parts of Delhi reported dense fog with visibility of 0 to 100m from early morning to noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are below 0°C in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh; 1-4°C in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 5-10°C in parts of Northwest India; 10-15°C in several parts of Central & East India; 15-20°C in parts of West India.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On