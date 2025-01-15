Western disturbance to bring rain over parts of NW, central India; fog to persist

Northwest and adjoining central India will see rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday due to a western disturbance (WD), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Dense fog conditions are also expected to impact visibility over northwest India during the next 4-5 days. A western disturbance is impacting north Pakistan with a trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric levels. (ANI photo)

A western disturbance is impacting north Pakistan with a trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and adjoining Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Under their influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall activity is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand on Thursday; Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday and Isolated rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday; West Rajasthan and Vidarbha also on Thursday.

Thunderstorm activity is likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan between Wednesday and Saturday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from January 18.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall activity is likely over Western Himalayan region till January 21.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan, a western disturbance is over Pakistan. Southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea will bring moisture over northern plains. This will cause rain over south Haryana, Delhi, Southwest Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. These rains are beneficial for winter crops as they improve soil moisture. We can also expect dense fog for next two days as humidity levels go up,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Parts of Delhi reported dense fog with visibility of 0 to 100m from early morning to noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are below 0°C in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh; 1-4°C in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 5-10°C in parts of Northwest India; 10-15°C in several parts of Central & East India; 15-20°C in parts of West India.