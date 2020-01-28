‘What a fall for you…’: Prashant Kishor’s stinging riposte to Nitish Kumar

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:12 IST

Janata Dal United vice president Prashant Kishor hit back at his boss Nitish Kumar on Tuesday for suggesting that he was drafted into the party at the behest of former BJP president Amit Shah.

“@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?” Kishor tweeted hours after Kumar said he was free to stay or leave the party.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!



And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Earlier Tuesday in Patna, the Bihar chief minister who faced a barrage of questions on Kishor’s caustic attacks on the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah, shot back that the former BJP president had played a key role in his induction into the JD (U).

“Do you know how he (Prashant Kishor) joined the party?Amit Shah asked me to induct him,” Nitish Kumar said.

Kishor has been critical of the JD(U)’s support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which, the opposition say is unconstitutional because it makes religion a test of citizenship. The CAA fast tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who had arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Kumar had so far been indulgent about Kishor and was seen as someone who shielded his party’s outspoken vice president despite his attacks over the JD (U)’s support to the CAA.

Earlier this month, Kishor and former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma, who also opposed the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), were not named in the list of star campaigners released by the JD (U) for the Delhi assembly polls where it is contesting two seats.

Kishor is also the election strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is aiming to return to power in Delhi in the February 8 assembly elections.