‘What an achievement’: US lawmakers as India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage tops 1 billion

Top US lawmakers have congratulated India after the country’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage, on Thursday, crossed the 1 billion or 100 crore-mark. Congressman Gregory Meeks, who heads the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said, “Congratulations to India on reaching this important milestone in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Also Read | 1 billion doses: No mean feat

As a global leader in pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, the country’s success will help the world overcome this pandemic, Meeks added.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly described the achievement as a “promising milestone.” Kelly said, “Vaccination rates across the world are an important factor in our global recovery from this pandemic.” Senator Steve Daines from Montana, meanwhile, remarked, “Great to see that India has reached 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. What an achievement.”

Also Read | 1 billion Covid doses: Across the country, a billion cheers

The New York Times, too, said that topping the 1 billion-mark represented a “turnaround” in a vaccination drive which “got off to a slow start.” Referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election rallies in April and May, the newspaper further said that the governing party “prioritised the elections” and showed a “lax attitude” in tackling the virus.

Also Read | 100 monuments lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat

Earlier, the United States’ embassy in India, and the US' deputy secretary of state, Wendy R Sherman, also extended their congratulations on the occasion.

Congratulations to India on administering its 1 billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine today – a major milestone in the world’s efforts to combat the global pandemic. #VaccineCentury #CongratulationsIndia — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to India on administering their 1 billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine! We applaud India’s commitment to ramp up vaccine production for export and use worldwide. With the #Quad, the U.S. and India are working together to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic. — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 21, 2021

India’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease began on January 16, and, since then, 31 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated (received both doses), while 75 per cent beneficiaries have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 jab. The government aims to fully vaccinate all 944 million adults by the end of the year. However, those below 18 years of age are not yet eligible for inoculation.

The 1 billion-mark includes both single and double-jabbed beneficiaries.

(With PTI inputs)