What caused Delhi flood? Encroachment of floodplains, extreme rainfall | Explained

Flood water entered Delhi roads on Thursday morning submerging ITO, Civil Lines though it has not been raining intensively in the national capital after Tuesday. The rise in the water level of the Yamuna river is the main contributing factor to the flooding which is dependent on the release of the water from the Hanthikund barrage in Haryana. But if this is what happens regularly in every monsoon then why Delhi sees flooding this year. An inundated area in Delhi after Yamuna breached levels hit during 1978 floods in the national Capital. (PTI photo)

Less time for water to reach Delhi from Hathnikund

According to the officials of the Central Water Commission, this year the water released from the Hanthnikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi. Its velocity was high probably because of the encroachment of the floodplain leaving a constricted route for the water to pass. High siltation elevating the riverbed can also be another factor contributing to Delhi flooding without rain.

Extreme rainfall in a short span of time

Delhi witnessed extreme rain on Saturday and Sunday as the Capital recorded the wettest July day in 40 years. As recorded on Sunday at 8.30am, Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain. Kejriwal earlier said Delhi withstood 100 mm of rain in 24 hours earlier. But Delhi's systems are not prepared to take such a huge volume of rain.

