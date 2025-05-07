What China said after India’s actions against terror targets in Pakistan, PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'

China on Wednesday called for restraint from both India and Pakistan, expressing concern over the escalating tensions following Indian forces' "Operation Sindoor" against terror camps across the border on early Wednesday morning. Pakistani paramilitary stand guard outside a gate of a complex close to the site of a suspected Indian missile attack, in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing said: “China expresses regret over India’s military actions this morning and is concerned about the current developments. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation.”

“China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable… India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbors. They’re both China’s neighbors as well,” it added.

The statement came hours after Indian armed forces carried out coordinated missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The Indian strikes reportedly hit key infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, including the Bahawalpur stronghold of JeM and LeT's base in Muridke. The operation, described as precise and preemptive, marked a major counter-terror response from New Delhi.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Pakistani troops launched heavy shelling across several border districts in Jammu and Kashmir, escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

The international community, including the United Nations, is closely monitoring the situation, urging both nations to step back from further military escalation.

India's ministry of defence said the action was in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources said.