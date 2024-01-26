What conflict-hit Manipur showcased at Republic Day parade

Manipur, which has been in the throes of ethnic violence since May last year, showcased a unique, Imphal-based women-only market in its Republic Day tableau on Friday. Manipur tableau at 2024 Republic Day parade (Image courtesy: PTI)

The tableau also shows a woman collecting lotus stems from the state's Loktak Lake, one of the largest such water bodies in the country's northeastern region.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ima Keithel market

‘Ima Keithel,’ whose name in local language translates to ‘Mother’s Market,' is located in the centre of state capital Imphal, and is the only market world run entirely by female traders. Established around 500 years ago, it hosts around 5000-6000 women vendors selling a variety of products, and prohibits the entry of their male counterparts.

Men whose shops are found here are liable to be punished by the Manipur government.

“The market is an important example of nari shakti (women power) where women's central role in socio-economic activities drives economic development,” NDTV quoted the tableau makers as saying.

On the tableau, it is represented by a building at the end of the structure.

India's first lotus silk producer

Also depicted on the tableau is Thanga village's Bijiyashanti Tongbram, who recently became the country's first lotus silk producer, the tableau makers further said.

“She not only employs many local women, but also exports lotus silk to other countries, establishing India as the world's fourth nation to export lotus silk... bringing immense pride to the nation,” they added.