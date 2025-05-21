What Delhi's power companies said on electricity cuts after dust storm

A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR late Wednesday evening, bringing a sudden change in weather after the city endured a hot and humid day. A view of an uprooted tree near PVR: Plaza, City Park Red Light at Pitampura, following heavy thunderstorms and rain showers, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

While it did bring some respite from the heat, the storm disrupted the power supply in several areas of the national capital. Major power companies issued statements, assuring customers of a quick resolution of their complaints, while giving the reason for the power disruption.

What did major power companies say about the electricity cuts in Delhi?

Tata Power DDL released a statement noting power disruptions in several areas, including Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari. The company informed that the power lines were damaged due to the storm and is working to fix the issue.

“With Delhi hit by intense dust storm followed by thunderclaps, hail and rain, power disruptions were witnessed in areas across the capital, such as parts of Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, Burari. Power lines were damaged by the falling of trees and branches onto them. To ensure public safety, electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas as a precaution to prevent electrocution,” the company statement read.

The company said that its teams are quickly addressing the complaints arising due to the disruptions.

"Tata Power-DDL’s Operations and Maintenance teams are maintaining a high state of readiness, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) swiftly addressing service complaints. Power restoration is proceeding quickly in most of the affected areas. Our teams are engaged in the swift restoration and repair of damaged power infrastructure. We appreciate the patience of our consumers. At Tata Power-DDL, your safety and well-being remain our top priority," the statement added.

BSES Delhi also noted in a statement that the thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds and rains led to instances of power disruption in parts of Delhi, primarily due to falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables. It assured that its Operations and Maintenance teams were on a high alert, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) promptly deployed to attend to complaints.

“However, in a few pockets, restoration is taking longer than usual primarily due to the damage caused to electricity infrastructure by fallen trees and their branches. It is important to note that tree cutting and removal—a critical requirement in such situations—is a time-consuming process carried out in coordination with the civic agencies. Additionally, traffic congestion because of fallen trees is delaying the movement of our teams in some locations. As a precautionary measure we had to temporarily switch-off power supply in certain areas to prevent electrocution and ensure public safety. The safety and well-being of citizens remains the highest priority for us,” BSES statement added.