What did Kejriwal say on Udaipur & Amravati killings?

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the killings in Amravati and Udaipur, saying the country can't move forward like this.



“Whatever's happening is wrong, the country can't move forward like this. There should be peace & unity. I condemn this & hope that the accused get the strictest punishments,” Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.



The National Investigation Agency is probing both the killings in Maharashtra's Amravati and Udaipur in Rajasthan.



Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. On June 21, the 54-year-old pharmacist was returning home on his scooter when he was stopped by three men on a bike and hacked to death. He was murdered for an alleged social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The NIA, which registered the case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), called the gruesome killing a terror act with a motive of terrorise ‘certain sections of the people in the country’.

Kolhe was killed a week before the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two Muslim men for allegedly supporting the suspended BJP leader. Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed filmed the entire murder act and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are among the four accused who have been sent to 10-day NIA custody.



The probe has revealed that Ghous Mohammed had travelled to Pakistan on being called by the functionaries of Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami in 2014. He had stayed in Pakistan for 40 days. The second killer Riyaz Attari had allegedly tried to infiltrate into BJP and attempted to get close to BJP minority wing workers and leaders to target them.

