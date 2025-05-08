What Indian military said after foiling Pakistan's missile, drone attack. Full statement

Amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, the defence ministry on Thursday said that India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people. City of Jaisalmer during blackout amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Rajasthan, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (PTI)

Full statement by Indian military

“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” defence ministry said in a post on X.

Explosions heard in multiple towns

Massive explosion sounds were reported in Jaisalmer and Jammu on Thursday night, followed by blackouts in parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging large areas into darkness.

A loud blast was heard in Jaisalmer, and after a brief pause, more explosions continued for nearly an hour. Sirens blared multiple times in Barmer, while in Jammu, residents reported a red sky, drone-like sounds, and sudden power outages that triggered panic.

Police patrolled sensitive zones in both regions to maintain calm. Security forces remain on high alert.

The escalation comes a day after Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.

Meanwhile, the IPL spectacle came to an abrupt halt on Thursday as air raid alerts in nearby cities prompted league officials to pause and reassess the rapidly escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, which now cast a shadow over the remainder of the tournament.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off midway after alerts were issued in Jammu and Pathankot, raising serious concerns about the continuation of the season.