What is Malhar certification, Maharashtra's 'Hindu-only' meat initiative?

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday announced the launch of a portal to register all jhatka mutton and chicken vendors across the state under the newly introduced Malhar certification. Malhar certification can be obtained through the newly launched website MalharCertification.com(Pixabay)

The Malhar certification is an initiative to ensure that all the meat shops, which specialise in jhatka meat, are operated exclusively by Hindus from the Khatik community.

Rane announced the portal in a social media post emphasising the importance of the initiative for the Hindu community and urged Hindus to purchase only from shops that carry the Malhar certification.

“Today, we have taken an important step for the Hindu community of Maharashtra,” Rane said. “This initiative will provide Hindus with access to mutton shops that sell jhatka meat, prepared according to Hindu customs.”

As part of the initiative, Rane also launched a new website MalharCertification.com, designed to connect consumers with certified jhatka meat vendors.

What is Malhar certification?

The Malhar certification initiative was announced by Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Cabinet Minister Nitesh Rane to bring Hindu meat vendors under a single platform.

It aims to ensure the availability of non-Halal meat for Hindus and Sikhs while making sure that goat and sheep meat, produced according to Hindu religious traditions, is fresh, clean, free from saliva contamination, and not mixed with any other animal meat.

This meat sold under this platform will be available exclusively through Hindu Khatik community vendors.

According to the Malhar website, the platform promotes vendors who follow strict Hindu religious practices when preparing meat, ensuring it follows the traditions of the Hindu Khatik community.

Why do Hindus prefer jhatka meat?

Supporters of the Jhatka method, mostly Hindus, believe that it is a more ethical practice of meat consumption, as the animal is killed instantly without prolonged suffering.

Amid growing backlash over halal meat, the demand for non-Halal products has been on the rise. A recent case in point was Air India switching to non-Halal food for Hindu and Sikh passengers in November last year.