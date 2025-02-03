Menu Explore
Can switching to plant-based meat alternatives improve cholesterol levels? Study reveals surprising results

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 03, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Switching to plant-based meat alternatives for eight weeks or less can lower LDL levels by 12.1 percent.

Meat lovers, it might be time to shift to plant-based alternatives, at least for a short span of time. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, plant-based meat alternatives can significantly bring down the levels of bad cholesterol in the body, and project good benefits for cardiovascular health. Also read | Plant-based meats boost heart health, fight cholesterol or just another trend? Know pros and cons

The study examined the effects of plant-based meat alternatives on people.(Pexels)
The study examined the effects of plant-based meat alternatives on people.(Pexels)

The study examined the effects of plant-based meat alternatives on people, and observed that making this small tweak in the diet for 8 weeks or less can bring down the total cholesterol levels of the body by 6 percent, and the level of bad cholesterol, also known as LDL, by 12 percent.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing eight publications with data taken from 369 adults. The study was focused on understanding how plant-based meat alternatives can impact the levels of cholesterol, bad cholesterol and the overall weight of the body. Plant-based meat alternatives are designed specifically to mimic the aroma, flavour, taste, taste and texture of meat and meat products. Also read | Switching to plant-based meat? Check out its nutritional pros and cons for your diet

The researchers observed that switching to plant-based meat alternatives at least for 8 weeks or less can significantly impact cholesterol and LDL levels in the body. A dip of 12.1% of LDL levels, and 6.6% of cholesterol levels were observed during the study. However, switching to plant-based meat alternatives for eight weeks affected the weight of the body by only 1%. Hence, it cannot be clinically approved as a weight loss option.

Shifting to plant-based meat for eight weeks or less can lower cholesterol levels.(Pexels)
Shifting to plant-based meat for eight weeks or less can lower cholesterol levels.(Pexels)

The researchers noted in their study, “Planetary health concerns play a pivotal role in current dietary guidelines and international reports, promoting a reduction in animal-based foods, especially red and processed meat whereas increasing plant-based food intake. High consumption of red and processed meat has been linked to increased risk of different chronic noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and diabetes, as well as overall increased risk of all-cause mortality.” Also read | Plant-based meat 'healthier and more sustainable than animal products': Study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

