What is ‘Right to Recall’ pitched by AAP's Raghav Chadha in Parliament and how many countries follow it?

Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday floated the idea of introducing ‘Right to Recall’ in India's parliamentary democracy. Chadha argued that voters must have the right to remove elected representatives before they complete their term if they fail to perform. File photo of AAP MP Raghav Chadha. (PTI)

“If voters can HIRE a neta, they should be able to FIRE the neta too. If Indian voters have the Right to Elect, they should have the ‘RIGHT TO RECALL’ too (sic),” Chadha wrote on X and had earlier raised the issue in the Parliament as well.

“Five years is too long. There is no profession where you underperform for five years with zero consequences," he said in the post, adding that more than 24 countries in the world provide the ‘Right to Recall’ option to the citizens.

