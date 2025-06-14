What led to shoot-at-sight orders being issued in Assam's Dhubri

The Assam government has issued shoot-at-sight orders during night in Dhubri town following a series of communal incidents near a temple. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, comes in the wake of rising tension and violence allegedly triggered by the repeated placement of cattle heads near a Hanuman temple, just after the Eid-al-Adha celebrations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with the locals following the incident where cow meat was thrown at the Hanuman Mandir on Eid, in Dhubri.(X/@HimantaBiswa)

The first incident occurred on June 7, a day after Bakrid, when a cow's head was discovered at the Hanuman Mandir in Dhubri. Although both Hindu and Muslim communities initially appealed for peace, tensions escalated the following day when another cattle head was found at the same location. Stones were also allegedly thrown at night, further heightening unrest in the area.

In response, security forces including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed to maintain order. Prohibitory orders were imposed earlier in the week and later withdrawn, but the situation remains volatile.

“This incident should never have happened. We are adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those who desecrate temples and sacred spaces,” said Chief Minister Sarma during his visit to Dhubri. He blamed a “communal group” for attempting to incite violence and disturb harmony in the region.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over a supposed “beef mafia” that, according to him, imported thousands of cattle into Dhubri from West Bengal ahead of Eid. He alleged that this influx was orchestrated by a new criminal network and ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

Sarma pointed to posters allegedly put up by an organization named ‘Nabin Bangla’, which promoted a provocative agenda of integrating Dhubri with Bangladesh. He claimed that extremist elements were attempting to stoke communal discord both online and on the ground.

“I have issued shoot-at-sight orders at night. If someone throws stones and the police have doubts about their intentions, they will shoot,” Sarma declared. He further vowed to personally oversee security in Dhubri during future Eid celebrations if necessary.

“We cannot allow a section of the community to create such disturbances. Our government will not tolerate this and allow Dhubri to go out of our hands,” he added.