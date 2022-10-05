Home / India News / What was his fault, asks mother of murdered J&K top cop as he is laid to rest

What was his fault, asks mother of murdered J&K top cop as he is laid to rest

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 06:20 PM IST

Hemant Kumar Lohia, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (prisons), was found murdered at his friend’s house on the outskirts of Jammu. The accused, 23-year-old Yasir Lohar, was working as a domestic help at the house. He was arrested hours later.

Last respects paid to DG Prison HK Lohia during the wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)
Last respects paid to DG Prison HK Lohia during the wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Hemant Kumar Lohia, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (prisons), was laid to rest on Wednesday. Last respects were paid to the officer during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu during the day.

Lohia was found murdered with his throat slit at his friend’s house on the outskirts of Jammu late on Monday night. The accused, 23-year-old Yasir Lohar, was was working as a domestic help at the house. He was arrested from a field in Kanhachak on Tuesday following a major manhunt.

The officer's mother broke down as she spoke to reporters at the funeral. "What was his fault?" Parmeshwari Lohia said her son was a honest officer and never misused his position for material gains.

Earlier in the day, police said no terror angle had yet emerged during investigation into the murder.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said the interrogation of the accused was underway and his disclosures were being corroborated with field investigation.

Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had claimed responsibility for the murder of the 1992-batch IPS officer.

However, director general of police Dilbag Singh, who visited the crime scene on Tuesday, told reporters that "these terror groups shamelessly own everything and anything".

The body of the slain officer was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities, officials said. He was cremated later in the day.

(With inputs from officer)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out