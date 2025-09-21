'What's the need?': BJP calls Karnataka caste survey ‘anti-Hindu’

As Karnataka gears up for its high-stakes caste-based survey, the state's opposition BJP has accused the Congress government of using the exercise to divide the Hindu community and push what it calls an “anti-people agenda”. BJP Karnataka leaders said that the caste survey is part of a calculated move by the Congress.(File Photo)

The survey, scheduled between September 22 and October 7 and estimated to cost ₹420 crore, is being called "a political ploy by the Siddaramaiah-led government to fragment Hindu society, inflate minority numbers, and appease the Congress high command" by the BJP. "Names like Kuruba, Brahmin, Vishwakarma, etc, have been prefixed with ‘Christian’," Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders rejected the BJP's “anti-Hindu” allegations and insisted that the survey is being done for identifying social backwardness, inequalities and bringing justice.

But R Ashoka has alleged, “Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is a Christian, and this is being done to please her. If someone says they are from Pakistan or do not believe in the Constitution, will they write it down as it is? If it's a socio-educational survey, why mention caste names in it?”

At the heart of the BJP's campaign is its public appeal urging citizens to declare "Hindu" as their religion in the survey's religion column, regardless of their caste. The party claims this is vital to preserving national unity, cultural integrity, and religious cohesion.

The BJP is also questioning the timing of the Karnataka census, pointing out that the Centre has already announced caste enumeration as part of the upcoming national census to start next year.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra appealed to people of all castes and sections not to become “victims of the conspiracies" of the Congress government. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, speaking in Hubballi, claimed the caste census is being carried out at the behest of “fake Gandhi family”.

Siddaramaiah reacts

Chief minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP's allegations that caste categorisation is aimed at encouraging conversions. He said conversions happen due to inequality in society, not government action.

"If there is equality and equal opportunities, would conversions happen?" he asked at Mysuru airport Saturday.

Siddaramaiah clarified that only a person's current caste is recorded after conversion.