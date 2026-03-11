‘When chance to speak, he’s in Germany': Amit Shah tears into LoP Rahul Gandhi

Union home minister Amit Shah tore into Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his 'no chance to speak' claims on Wednesday during the debate on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, saying that when the Congress leader gets a chance to speak, he is "seen in Germany, in England". Amit Shah came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi during the debate on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI/PTI)

Shah also lambasted the Opposition for questioning the integrity of the Lok Sabha Speaker, stating that such a move is equal to questioning the foundation of India's democracy, a foundation that has been made deeper than 'paatal' by the Parliament.

Notably, the no-confidence motion against Om Birla was dismissed after a voice vote.

During the debate in Lok Sabha, Shah said, "LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak, that the voice of LoP is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? Speaker? No, you have to decide this. But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England."

The home minister said Rahul Gandhi continues to complain despite being given chances to speak. Shah questioned why, if Congress MPs had the opportunity to speak for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha, the LoP did not speak?