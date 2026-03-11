‘When chance to speak, he’s in Germany': Amit Shah tears into LoP Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah also rapped Rahul Gandhi for his attendance in the 15th, 16th and 17th Lok Sabha, saying that it was lower than the national average all three times.
Union home minister Amit Shah tore into Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his 'no chance to speak' claims on Wednesday during the debate on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, saying that when the Congress leader gets a chance to speak, he is "seen in Germany, in England".
Shah also lambasted the Opposition for questioning the integrity of the Lok Sabha Speaker, stating that such a move is equal to questioning the foundation of India's democracy, a foundation that has been made deeper than 'paatal' by the Parliament.
Notably, the no-confidence motion against Om Birla was dismissed after a voice vote.
During the debate in Lok Sabha, Shah said, "LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak, that the voice of LoP is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? Speaker? No, you have to decide this. But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England."
The home minister said Rahul Gandhi continues to complain despite being given chances to speak. Shah questioned why, if Congress MPs had the opportunity to speak for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha, the LoP did not speak?
WATCH:
"Which Speaker stopped you? Nobody can. Misinformation is spread to defame the Lok Sabha," he added.
Amit Shah also raked up Gandhi's previous remarks in the Lok Sabha, where he challenged the PM to hold a debate on his press conference.
Shah said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) suddenly had an idea - to have a debate on his own press conference. This is not a market. This is the Lok Sabha...From your great-grandfather to your grandmother to your father, there were tall leaders in India."
The home minister said that the Lower House has never held a debate on anyone's press conference. Shah said, "If he expects that his "great press conference", which was based on lies, will be debated in the House, then Om Birla did a favour to the House by not letting its standards fall."
Amit Shah also read out the attendance record of the LoP. He said, Rahul Gandhi's attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha was 51 per cent, whereas the national average was 66 per cent.
"In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 52%. The national average was 80%. In the 15th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 43%. The national average was 76%," Amit Shah added.
