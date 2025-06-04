‘When I founded RCB…': What Vijay Mallya said about Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villers after IPL win

In a historic moment on Tuesday night, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 years of wait. RCB fans across India were overjoyed at this occasion and took to social media to praise the team. Among those celebrating the victory and writing posts was Vijay Mallya, the franchise’s former owner, who is also accused of loan fraud. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar with former cricketers Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers and others pose for photographers with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 championship trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(PTI)

Following the team’s win, Vijay Mallya took to X and shared how it was his dream that the IPL trophy come to Bengaluru. He also said it was a privilege picking legendary players like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villers who have since remained a part of RCB’s history.

“When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr. 360 AB de Villers who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru,” he said.

He also thanked the team for making his dream come true and said, “Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe !”

Earlier, Mallya also congratulated the team for becoming IPL Champions after 18 years and said that RCB has a “well balanced team” playing boldly with “outstanding coach and support staff.

In 2008, Mallya bought the franchise, but after he defaulted on loans and subsequently fled India, the IPL franchise wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2016, informing them of Mallya’s resignation from the post of director of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).

Many important personalities including Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Nikhil Kamath took to their social media to congratulate RCB.

Sounds of crackers and celebrations with the slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ (this time the cup is ours) echoed in different parts of Bengaluru city on Tuesday night as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

While youngsters and cricket fans got onto the streets and celebrated by bursting crackers and shouting slogans, hailing RCB and its prominent players such as Virat Kohli, politicians cutting across party lines took to social media to congratulate the team.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait.