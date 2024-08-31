When is Vinesh Phogat joining politics? Wrestler attending farmers' protest at Sambhu border replies

Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Saturday refrained from commenting on her political plans as she joined the protesting farmers at the Sambhu border. Olympian Vinesh Phogat being felicitated at a farmers' rally on the 200th day of their ongoing protest at Shambhu border.(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat joined the farmers at the Shambu border as their protest, demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support Price (MSP), reached its 200th day on August 31.

When asked if she would contest the polls if the Congress fields her from Haryana, the Indian wrestler said, “I don't want to talk about it. I have come to meet my family members (farmers) and if you spin it, their fight and struggle will be wasted. The focus shouldn't be on me, but on the farming community. I am a sportsperson and a citizen of India; elections are not my concern. My only focus is on the welfare of farmers,” Vinesh Phogat told reporters.

Earlier, former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had downplayed speculations about former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress, terming it a “hypothetical question”.

The ace wrestler retired after being disqualified as she was found overweight ahead of her gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics.

While addressing farmers at the Shambu border, Phogat said raising concerns is not always politically motivated.

What did Vinesh Phogat say about protesting farmers?

“When people raise issues, they should not be viewed through the lens of politics, religion or community. The government must listen to our family (farmers). They should have the right to speak and express their views. The demands of farmers are legitimate, as I come from a farming background and understand how my mother raised me,” Vinesh Phogat added.

Vinesh Phogat, a well-known athlete and supporter of the farmers' movement was honored by the farmers during the day's events. It has been a topsy-turvy month for Vinesh after she reached the final of the women's 50kg event but still returned to India empty-handed. On August 7, Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States stood between Vinesh and the gold medal.