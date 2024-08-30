Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Thursday said the varsity has awarded ₹2.5 crore in cash prizes to its students who represented India at the Paris Olympics. LPU varsity gives ₹ 2.5 crore cash prize to students who represented India in Paris Olympics

A statement from the university said the event held inside its campus welcomed 14 of the 24 Olympians, including star wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh.

LPU honoured Vinesh, who was disqualified just before the gold medal bout owing to her being overweight by 100 grams, with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and founder Chancellor of LPU, hailed Vinesh as "Balali ki Jwalamukhi" and pledged to sponsor 100 promising female athletes in her honour.

Vinesh hails from Balali in Haryana.

Mittal spoke about the introduction of a dedicated chapter on Vinesh in LPU's Physical Education programme.

The ceremony coincided with the National Sports Day and featured vibrant performances and heartfelt tributes from fellow students, the statement said.

Mittal expressed his enthusiasm for the athletes' return, emphasizing LPU's commitment to nurturing talent.

"We are dedicated to empowering our students to shine on the global stage."

During the ceremony Vinesh, an LPU student, said "If you want to be winner like me then you have to be mad like me for the sport.

The players who were awarded on Thursday at the LPU campus included hockey players Harmanpreet, Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik, Shamsher Singh (BA), Gurjant Singh (MBA), boxers Lovlina Borgohain (BA), Preeti (B.Sc), Jaismine Lamboria (Bachelor of Physical Education), wrestlers Vinesh (MA), Antim Panghal, Anshu Malik (MA), shooter Arjun Singh Cheema (MA), track and field athletes Kiran Pahal (BA), Vikash Singh, Balraj Panwar (BBA), the statement said.

The remaining eight Olympians, including Paris Games silver medallist student Neeraj Chopra, are expected to visit their alma mater next month, it said.