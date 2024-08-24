‘Hypothetical question’: Bhupinder Hooda dismisses speculation of Vinesh Phogat joining Congress

Former Haryana CM and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday downplayed speculations about former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress, terming it a “hypothetical question”. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his family members meet with wrestler Vinesh Phogat and her husband Somveer Rathi, at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

In an interview with ANI, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “It (Vinesh joining the Congress) is a hypothetical question. Athletes do not belong to one party alone, they belong to the entire country. If anyone joins the party, you will get to know. We welcome whoever joins the party but it is a hypothetical question. It depends on her. Today, she has faced injustice. She should be given her due honour. She should be nominated to Rajya Sabha.”

On her Olympics performance, Hooda said, “I had said that she should be given the same honour which is given to a gold medal winner. She was not given that. The government announced a silver medal honour for her. I had said that just like Sachin Tendulkar was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, she should be nominated as well. Injustice has been done to her, she was not given justice.”

Hitting out at the government for Agniveer Scheme, Hooda said they are messing with the future of the youth and their future is plunged into darkness. “We had said that if Congress forms government at Centre, we will reinstate the old recruitment process, which was pensionable,” said Hooda.

Lashing out at the state government, Hooda said that Haryana is lagging behind in every aspect whether it is unemployment, sports, per capita income, or investment.

Speaking about the wrestlers protest, Hooda hit out at the government and said the daughters who won accolades across the world are still awaiting justice.

“Our women wrestlers, who have won accolades across the world, had to sit at Jantar Mantar but they have still not received justice,” said Hooda.

Since January 2023, wrestlers including Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang Punia are protesting against six-time legislator and BJP member Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.