‘When the clouds will come…’: Why Delhi minister ruled out artificial rain amid ‘very poor’ AQI

"For those asking us, why are we not getting cloud seeding done. I want to tell these illiterate people, they are burning in vengeance and forget everything. In cloud seeding, the cloud comes first and then comes the seeding," the minister said in the briefing.

While addressing a briefing on Tuesday, Sirsa ruled out an immediate plan for cloud seeding, saying the seeding will only be possible "when there are clouds".

As Delhi faces 'very poor' air quality a day after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared an update on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding, a long-awaited proposal to mitigate the annual air pollution crisis during approaching winters.

"So, when the clouds will come, then there will be seeding. The day there are clouds, then there will be seeding done and there will be rain as well," he added.

Delhi on Tuesday woke to a thick and toxic haze as the air pollution levels soared over 300, several times than number recommended by World Health Organization.

However, the minister, while speaking of ‘very poor’ AQI, said that the air quality index in Delhi before Diwali was 341 and it rose to 356 after festival, just 11 points up.

The remarks of the environment minister came even as 29 out of 31 stations in Delhi were in red, indicating ‘very poor’ AQI. The highest AQI was recorded in Bawana at 429 (severe), according to the government data available on SAMEER app.

The pollution spiked in the national capital this week due to a host of reasons: bursting of Diwali crackers, poor meteorological conditions, stubble burning in parts of neighbouring states and vehicular emissions.

Earlier this month, Sirsa had said that the artificial rain will be held post-Diwali once the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives a green light. The minister, while sharing update on cloud seeding, said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned.

The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, Sirsa had said.