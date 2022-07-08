When there's nothing left to lose: Sanjay Raut's message as Uddhav camp moves SC

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said when there is nothing left to lose, there is everything to gain -- in a message succinctly describing the situation of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as the Uddhav camp moved the Supreme Court in a fresh challenge against the Shinde government. "Jai Maharashtra," the Shiv Sena leader tweeted.

The Uddhav camp is not losing hope for the legal battles against teh Eknath Shinde government and on Friday moved a fresh plea against Maharashrea governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaru for inviting the Shinde faction and the BJP to form the government. In his petition, Sena's general secretary Subhash Desai said the satisfaction of the Governor to call upon Eknath Shinde to be Chief Minister of the new coalition and head of the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs is “ex-facie unconstitutional” as the rebel MLAs have not merged with the BJP, making them liable to be disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.

Uddhav faction's earlier petitions seeking suspension and the disqualification of the rebel MLAs are pending with the Apex Court and will be heard on July 11.

Uddhav Thackeray has, meanwhile, replaced Bhavana Gawali and nominated Rajan Vichare as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. "It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect," Raut wrote to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

Eknath Shinde will visit New Delhi on Friday, which will be his first tour of the Capital after taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The ten newly elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take oath on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON