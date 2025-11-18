When will CNG supply be restored in Mumbai? MGL shares update

A disruption in the CNG supply on Monday paralysed the transportation system in the city, triggering long queues of vehicles as autorickshaws, cabs and other CNG-run vehicles were affected by the issue that also led to a sharp spike in auto fares. Auto Rickshaw and Taxi drivers were in long queues at CNG filling station at Wadala in Mumbai.(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) informed that the disruption was caused by a stoppage of supply in the CGS Wadala, and thereby the MGL pipeline network. This disrupted CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

When will CNG supply be restored?

In a statement, MGL said that the gas supply will be restored by November 18, noon, adding that nearly 60 per cent of CNG pumps in the city are operational.

"The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by tomorrow, i.e. by 18th November 2025, noon," PTI news agency quoted the statement.

In a statement issued earlier, MGL said that the gas supplies will be “normalised once the damage is rectified and supply restored to CGS Wadala.”

Further, it advised industrial and commercial consumers in affected areas to switch to alternate fuel until restoration. The company also noted that the piped natural gas supply to homes has been on.

Mumbai has around 398 CNG pumps spread in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Of these, 152 pumps are within the jurisdiction of Mumbai city. CNG pumps with low pressure were forced to either reduce dispensing or shut operations temporarily, petrol dealers said.

CNG disruption did not affect bus services in the city. Sucheta Utale, public relations officer of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), said operations were unaffected due to the CNG supply. BEST has around 1,250 CNG buses in its fleet.

"There has been no impact of CNG on BEST bus operations," Utale replied in a text message to PTI on Monday evening, but did not give details.