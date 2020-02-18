e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Change course, avoid same speeches: Shiv Sena advises PM Modi

Change course, avoid same speeches: Shiv Sena advises PM Modi

The Shiv Sena said that the BJP’s defeat in Delhi Assembly polls has shown that PM Modi needs to “change his direction”.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:20 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Varanasi on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI)
         

In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that the BJP-led central government should focus on work rather than seeking political mileage out of decisions to revoke Article 370 and introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In an editorial in the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, the BJP’s former ally also raised questions on Modi’s speech in Varanasi on Sunday that the government won’t go back on the citizenship law and Article 370 despite pressure, and asked who was putting pressure on him to go back on the decisions.

It said that the BJP’s defeat in Delhi Assembly polls has shown that PM Modi needs to “change his direction”. It said that repeating the same speech may get “applause” but the “votes get diverted elsewhere” that was seen in Delhi Assembly elections. “What will you do if such a thing (defeat) happens in Varanasi (Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency)?” it asked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said, “Prime Minister Modi [in his speech] in Varanasi declared that ‘the government will not go back in CAA and Kashmir’s Article 370. No matter how much pressure, our government is firm on the decision’... PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah said this in all their speeches [in Delhi polls]. This was the campaign of BJP but it didn’t work and the people rejected it... Now prime minister has made the same speech in Varanasi... The only question is that who is putting pressure on Modi to go back on CAA and Article 370? He (Modi) should clarify this.”

While it supported the decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Sena slammed the Modi government and asked what had changed after the decision. It said that that when questions are raised on whether Kashmiri Pandits have returned to the Valley, Modi says that the government will not revoke the decision.

“We are not saying go back on the decision, but don’t go back on your word either. You have given the word on the ‘ghar wapsi’ of the Kashmiri Pandits. And who had given the promise to take back the Pakistan-occupies Kashmir to fulfill the dream of an undivided India”? It added that the government has not fulfilled the promise to bring in industries and business to Kashmir.

On the issue of CAA, the Sena said that the government should clear the doubts of the people and resolve the issue.

tags
top news
Used to be proud of Maharashtra Police, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak
Used to be proud of Maharashtra Police, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
Centre to assess coronavirus impact on Indian economy
Centre to assess coronavirus impact on Indian economy
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news