‘Where do you see end of tunnel?’: SC asks CBI, ED on Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about where they see the "end of the tunnel" in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court also reserved its decision on bail pleas filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.

“There are 493 witnesses. Assuming even if you drop 50 per cent of them, it comes to nearly 250. Realistically, tell us where do you see the end of the tunnel?” PTI quoted a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan asking Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, who was representing the probe agencies.

The law officer said that there are eight key witnesses in each of the cases filed by the CBI and the ED. “When can the trial commence?” the bench asked.

However, SV Raju replied, “Within a month of the framing of charges, these eight witnesses can be examined.” He also claimed that some witnesses had been threatened by other co-accused in the cases.

The law officer said Sisodia's assertion that the delay in these cases was caused by the probe agencies was “inaccurate”.

"The trial could have started. Our further probe was for something else. The charge sheet against him (Sisodia) has been filed so the trial could have proceeded," Raju said, adding that Sisodia has not filed any application seeking discharge in these cases.

He said the delay in these cases was due to Sisodia and the other accused filing numerous requests for documents not used by the prosecution.

The bench said the court had not rejected any of these requests as frivolous or intended to delay the trial.

'Tampering of evidence in every bail matter'

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi representing Sisodia, pointed out that the probe agencies had not previously expressed concerns about evidence tampering.

“We are aware that in every bail matter, there is allegation of tampering of evidence,” the bench observed.

Singhvi said the prosecution's arguments were a "sham" and had never been raised before the high court or the trial court.

He said these arguments were brought up on Tuesday before the apex court to prevent Sisodia's release.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in irregularities related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED then arrested him in the money laundering case linked to the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has requested bail, arguing that he has been in custody for 17 months and that his trial has not yet begun. The ED and the CBI have opposed his bail requests.

With PTI inputs