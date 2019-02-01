‘Where is justice?’: Vijay Mallya tweets after debt tribunal attaches assets

Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya took to Twitter early on Friday to criticise the attachment of his assets in the fraud and money laundering case that the CBI has filed against him.

In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the attachment of his assets in the case was fair or not.

“The DRT Recovery Officer recently attaches my Group assets worth over 13,000 crores in India on behalf of the Consortium of Banks. Yet the narrative is that I ran away with the claimed amount of 9000 crores causing loss to the Public Sector Banks. Where is Justice or fair play?,” Vijay Mallya wrote in his first tweet.

“Every morning I wake up to yet another attachment by the DRT recovery officer. Value already crossed 13,000 crores. Banks claim dues including all interest of 9,000 crores which is subject to review. How far will this go and well beyond? Justified??,” he questioned in his second tweet.

“And despite all the attachments in India, Banks have given an open licence to their Lawyers in England to pursue multiple frivolous litigations against me. Who is accountable for spending Public money on Legal fees in such a brazen manner?,” he wrote.

In a fourth tweet, Mallya wrote, “And finally, the Banks Lawyers in England have objected in writing to my paying my legitimate tax dues to HMRC which I requested. Irony is Indian State Banks want my money in England to settle an Indian debt already secured and deny payment to the U.K. tax exchequer. Disgraceful.”

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai.

Mallya, 63, who in his flamboyant heydays was known as the ‘king of good times,’ flew out of India to the UK in March 2016 as banks owed Rs 9,000 crore by his Kingfisher Airlines, grounded in 2012, closed in on him. The businessman is also sought by the ED, which investigates foreign exchange rule violations and money laundering.

The fugitive economic offender tag came weeks after the Westminster Magistrates Court in London ordered his extradition to India on an application by the Indian Government.

A fugitive economic offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued for committing an offence and who has left India to avoid criminal prosecution. The ED has also submitted applications to have jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi declared fugitives under the same law after they left India, where they are accused in a Rs.14,000 scam at state-run Punjab National Bank . These applications will be heard by the same special court.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 10:08 IST