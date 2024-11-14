Where is Taj Mahal? It disappears behind smog as Agra air pollution rises

A dense smog blanketed the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday as pollution levels surged, obscuring the iconic monument from view. Tourists captured visuals showing the Taj Mahal nearly invisible behind the haze. The world heritage site has disappeared behind a layer of smog due to rising air pollution(@Komal_Indian/X)

Visitors were seen approaching the monument with minimal visibility ahead, NDTV reported.

According to Central Pollution of Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index in Agra is 193, making it ‘moderate’. IQAir has noted that pollutant PM 2.5 is prevalent in the air and moisture levels have also increased leading to the heavy smog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Agra's minimum temperature is 17 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach around 30 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD's bulletin, fog or mist is expected to occur on Thursday, with dense fog likely to persist until Monday.

Due to increasing incidents of stubble burning, air pollution in the region has worsened. On November 10, even with a satisfactory level of air quality, a dense haze over the Taj Mahal caused visibility issues for those visiting the Taj Mahal, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi, has also been suffering due to increasing air pollution, with smog being a major issue in the city. According to CPCB data, Delhi's AQI is in the 'severe' category since Wednesday, with some areas clocking 466 on the scale.

The Delhi environment minister, Gopal Rai, stated that the weather is likely to improve in the coming days.

Delhi airport has announced that though flight operations are normal for now, low visibility procedures have been put in place. Passengers have been advised to keep an eye on their flight information.