‘Where is the FIR?’: Chidambaram slams BJP over Rahul's questioning by ED

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday in a series of tweets launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

"Will the learned spokespersons of the BJP please answer the following the questions: Which is the 'scheduled offence' under PMLA that has triggered an investigation by ED? Which police agency has registered an FIR in respect of the scheduled offence? Where is the FIR? Will you please show us a copy of the FIR?" the former union minister tweeted.

"Did you know that absent a scheduled offence and absent an FIR, the ED has no jurisdiction to start an investigation under PMLA?" Chidambaram added.

Chidambaram's attacks on the BJP come amid the ED questioning Gandhi for the second straight day.

On Monday, the Congress MP from Wayanad had spent over ten hours at the central agency office, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday.

The Congress has been out on streets, protesting against the summons to the former party president.

Several Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others have been detained by the Delhi Police.