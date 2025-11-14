Which seat did Prashant Kishor contest from in 2025 Bihar assembly elections?

Debutant Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), poll analysts Prashant Kishor's recently floated outfit, failed to secure even a single seat in the Bihar assembly elections, counting of votes for which has been underway since 8 am. Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas,(PTI)

As the Election Commission of India counted votes and trends emerged, Prashant Kishor's constituency was one of the major queries on the web.

Where is Prashant Kishor contesting from?

While Prashant Kishor had indicated that he would contest from Raghopur or Kargahar, he ultimately decided to not fight the election but fielded candidates from his party on almost all 243 seats.

When the Kargahar candidate was announced, speculation arose that he might contest from Raghopur, a stronghold of the Yadav family, where Tejashwi Yadav is the sitting MLA.

However, Kishor decided campaign for the party by staying out of contention.

Which constituency did Prashant Kishor fight from?

Kishor had said, "If a collective decision is taken that I too enter the fray, then, as I also said in that interview, it has to be Kargahar or Raghopur." Raghopur, however, remained a Yadav family stronghold.

There was talk of a high-profile contest between Kishor and Tejashwi if he chose Raghopur.

Ultimately, Kishor decided not to contest the 2025 elections, stating, “The party has decided that I should concentrate on organisational work and not contest.”

On Raghopur, he added, “Tejashwi Yadav will then definitely lose Raghopur, just like his ally Rahul Gandhi, who in 2019 had won Wayanad but conceded defeat in Amethi.”

The Jan Suraaj Party, which contested nearly all 243 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, positioned itself as a third alternative in a state largely dominated by two rival camps.

However, most exit polls had projected that Prashant Kishor’s party would win fewer than five seats.

As of 4 pm, the party’s performance could be even lower, possibly ending up with no seats at all.

Jan Suraaj Party had yet to make any electoral impact. But Kishor had previously predicted this fate for his party he said, “I have said many times before, Jan Suraaj is either in the sky or on the floor.”

PK had even said in several interviews that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will not get more than 25 seats.