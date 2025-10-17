Who is Harsh Sanghavi? 3-term MLA appointed Gujarat's deputy chief minister

Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi was sworn in as the state deputy chief minister in a major cabinet reshuffle under CM Bhupendra Patel on Friday. Harsh Sangvi, aged 40, represents the Majura constituency in Surat. He is well known within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a leader who is politically sharp and organisationally rooted. (harshsanghavi.in)

Sanghavi's elevation, which was part of the state cabinet reshuffle, revives the deputy CM post after nearly four years. A total of 19 MLAs were inducted as ministers, taking the total strength of the council of ministers to 26.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, where Sanghavi took the oath alongside Bhupendra Patel and 25 other ministers.

Harsh Sangvi, a three-time MLA, represents the Majura constituency in Surat. He is well known within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a leader who is politically sharp and organisationally rooted.

The Majura MLA is believed to be close to the party’s central leadership. His rise gives South Gujarat a stronger place in the new council and shows the BJP wants to mix young leaders with regional balance.

According to Harsh Sanghavi’s website, the 40-year old entered politics at the young age of 15 as a social worker. While working with the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, Sanghavi travelled to different parts of the country.

In 2012, he won the elections by a high margin and was the 4th highest winner of the Gujarat Assembly. He became the youngest MLA at the age of 27.

The newly-appointed deputy CM has launched several initiatives, including the Clean Tapi initiative, organising a job fair named

Sanghavi has held several portfolios as Gujarat minister, including home, sports, youth and cultural activities. His appointment as the deputy minister of Gujarat makes him the youngest person to hold this position since the formation of the state. According to party insiders, the move has been taken by the party to strengthen the urban and youth base in South Gujarat, where Sanghavi has built a reputation

His appointment comes as the post has been revived after nearly four years. The position was earlier held by Nitin Patel under the Vijay Rupani government, following which it was discontinued in 2021.

Among the 25 other ministers wa Rivaba Jadeja, wife of popular Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who was was inducted into the new Gujarat cabinet.