Who is IAS officer Fouzia Tarannum? BJP MLC booked for ‘Pakistani’ remark on Kalaburagi deputy commissioner

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC N Ravikumar in Karnataka was booked after a complaint was filed against him in connection with the alleged "Pakistani" remark he made against Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum. Fouzia Tarannum is currently serving as the deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

N Ravikumar made the alleged comments during a BJP protest held on May 24, the police said on Tuesday.

Expressing regret, he withdrew his statement, calling it a “slip of tongue”. The IAS Officers' Association came to the support of Fouzia Tarannum.

Ravikumar had accused the IAS officer of working on the orders of the Congress party and had reportedly said, “She seems to have come from Pakistan.”

A case against the BJP MLC was registered at the Station Bazaar police station and the matter is being investigated.

Condemning the incident, the IAS Officers' Association demanded an "unconditional apology" from Kumar for his "irresponsible and unacceptable comments".

"Fouzia Tarannum, IAS is an officer of impeccable integrity with an exemplary track record and deep dedication to public service and the State."

"Remarks made by Ravi Kumar against her are baseless, unjustified, and entirely devoid of rationale. Such provocative and false statements not only malign the dignity of committed civil servants but also inflict severe mental trauma and amount to harassment in the line of duty," it said in a statement.

The Association said it stands in firm solidarity with Tarannum and expressed its deep concern over this attempt to publicly undermine the reputation of an officer serving the people of Karnataka with sincerity, distinction and dedicated service in general.

The BJP MLC in a statement expressed deep regret for his "intemperate but inadvertent" remarks made against the deputy commissioner.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said that Ravikumar's statement is “intolerable”, and it is something that creates hate.

"So, the Police have booked a criminal case against him, I strongly condemn his statement," he told reporters.

Taranum chose not to engage directly with the controversy, saying, “I would rather let my work speak for itself,” and continued to focus on her administrative responsibilities.

Who is Fouzia Tarannum?