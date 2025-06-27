Who is Jaggu Bhagwanpuria? Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's mentor whose mother was shot in Punjab's Batala

Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's mother, and another relative accompanying her, were shot dead in Punjab's Batala by unidentified people on a bike, police said Friday. Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is a resident of Gurdaspur.(X)

Following the incident, which took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday on Qadian road, Bhagwanpuria's mother Harjit Kaur was critically injured. She was rushed to the Batala Civil Hospital in Amritsar, wherein she succumbed to her injuries, a senior police official from Batla told PTI news agency.

The Davinder Bambiha gang has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Batala, Paramveer Singh, said that the attackers had fled after the shooting, and efforts were underway to apprehend them. Teams have been formed to nab the killers, and a case has been registered, with police investigating the motive behind the attack, DSP Singh said.

Who is Harjit Kaur's son, jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria?

Harjit Kaur, who hailed from Bhagwanpur, was earlier elected as a member of the village panchayat. Her son, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was in the custody of Punjab Police in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He was detained in March under the PIT-NDPS Act, after which he was shifted from central jail in Bathinda to Silchar jail in Assam.

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is a resident of Gurdaspur. Apart from the two mentioned above, he has more than 120 cases against him. These range from murder, extortion to drug trafficking and charges under the Arms Act. Apart from being known as a feared gangster in Punjab, he is also reportedly the mentor of Lawrence Bishnoi, as per the Free Press Journal.

“His established linkages with international operatives in Canada, United States, and Pakistan warranted his relocation to disrupt the ecosystem facilitating continued criminal activity," a statement on him by the Narcotics Control Bureau in March 2025 said.

The attack on Bhagwanpuria's mother is reported to be a part of an ongoing turf war, with an account named ‘Gopi Ghanshyampuria’ claiming responsibility on behalf of the Davinder Bambiha gang, according to the Free Press Journal. The account said that the intended target of the attack was the relative accompanying Harjit Kaur, Karanveer Singh, who they said ran the operations for the Bhagwanpuria gang.