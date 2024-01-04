close_game
Who is Javed Mattoo, Hizbul terrorist with 10 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi?

Who is Javed Mattoo, Hizbul terrorist with 10 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Mattoo, a resident of Khushal area of Sopore, had a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head and had reportedly visited Pakistan several times.

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist associated with Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi by the special cell of Delhi Police on Friday. Mattoo was captured with a pistol, magazine, and a stolen car. According to Special CP HS Dhaliwal, Mattoo's last movement was detected at Delhi's Nizamuddin-DND area, Republic World reported. 

Terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo(X/OSINT J&K)
Terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo(X/OSINT J&K)

Here's more about Mattoo, a wanted terrorist with a bounty of 10 lakh on his head:

  • Javed Mattoo was among the top 10 targets for security agencies and was accused of conducting multiple terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • A resident of Khushal area of Sopore, Mattoo had a reward of 10 lakh on his head and had reportedly visited Pakistan several times. He has been active in J&K since 2010.
  • According to a report by Republic World Mattoo, an A++ category commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, operated under the names ‘Munsaib’ and ‘Faisal.’
  • In 2019, Mattoo was featured in the list of 10 most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The list also included other top terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) Shopian district commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama, Hizbul's Anantnag district commander Mohd Ashraf Khan and the Baramulla district commander Mehraj-Ud-Din and others.
  • In a video that circulated widely on social media just before Independence Day last year, Rayees Mattoo, the brother of the apprehended terrorist Javid Ahmed Mattoo, gained attention as he was seen waving the tricolour in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir. Rayees, who operates a grocery shop, expressed pride in being an Indian and distanced himself from his brother's involvement in terrorist activities. In the video, he appealed to Javed to abandon violence.

(With agency inputs)

