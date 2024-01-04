Who is Javed Mattoo, Hizbul terrorist with 10 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi?

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist associated with Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi by the special cell of Delhi Police on Friday. Mattoo was captured with a pistol, magazine, and a stolen car. According to Special CP HS Dhaliwal, Mattoo's last movement was detected at Delhi's Nizamuddin-DND area, Republic World reported.

Terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo(X/OSINT J&K)