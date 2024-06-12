Who is Mohan Majhi, BJP's first chief minister in Odisha?

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Odisha. He is BJP's first chief minister in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha's chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 12.(PTI)

Beside Majhi, senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office to Majhi and other members of his council of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

BJP for the first time got a clear mandate in Odisha, ending the 24-year stint of the BJD. Follow LIVE updates.

The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly while Patnaik-led BJD got 51 seats, Congress (14), CPI(M) won in one seat while Independents got three.

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi?