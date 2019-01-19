‘Who is their leader?’ BJP calls Mamata’s rally anti-Modi stunt

The BJP today dismissed any threat to the party by the opposition in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after Mamata’s Banerjee’s United India rally drew a range of opposition leaders to it.

“People have seen the performance of the Narendra Modi government ... We will form the next government with full majority,” BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said at a press conference today.

Rudy said the opposition efforts are simply an exercise by an anti-Modi front.

“Who is their leader? This is just an anti-Modi exercise and the people of the country can see through it,” he said.

Asked about rebel MP Shatrughan Sinha’s presence at the opposition rally in Kolkata, Rudy described him as ‘opportunistic’.

Sinha has been regularly baiting the BJP which provoked Bihar’s deputy chief minister earlier this week to suggest that the actor-turned-politician would be better off quitting the party.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:50 IST