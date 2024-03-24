 'Who opened CM Kejriwal's office to issue order,' asks BJP; ED will probe | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Who opened CM Kejriwal's office to issue order,' asks BJP; ED will probe

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 09:01 PM IST

ED said it has taken cognisance of the order that Kejriwal issued from its custody and will investigate whether it was in line with PMLA court's order.

As Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday read out the first order issued by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the ED custody regarding the water department, the BJP said it's concerning that in the absence of the chief minister, an order has been released from his office. BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged the LG to look into the issue claiming that the letter was forged.

Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order from ED custody regarding the water department. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order from ED custody regarding the water department. (ANI)

"To issue this letter, one has to use the chief minister's office? Who used his office unconstitutionally and illegally? CM is in ED's custody and he has to take permission from the court to even take outside food and medicine. In this situation, who was contacted by the chief minister? And he can only give this authority to his principal secretary. Then how did the order reach Atishi ji?" the BJP leader said. The ED took cognisance of Kejriwal's order and said it would conduct an investigation to ascertain if these directions were in line with the PMLA court's order, news agency PTI reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The chief minister's office has been hijacked. Atishi ji, this is not a liquor shop where anyone can take a bottle. This is the office of the chief minister which can only be operated by the chief minister or an officer permitted by the chief minister and okayed by Delhi LG. But this order has no number, and no signature of any officer. Like sharab ghotala, this is a letter scam," Sirsa said.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Who opened CM Kejriwal's office to issue order,' asks BJP; ED will probe
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On