'Who opened CM Kejriwal's office to issue order,' asks BJP; ED will probe

As Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday read out the first order issued by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the ED custody regarding the water department, the BJP said it's concerning that in the absence of the chief minister, an order has been released from his office. BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged the LG to look into the issue claiming that the letter was forged. Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order from ED custody regarding the water department. (ANI)

"To issue this letter, one has to use the chief minister's office? Who used his office unconstitutionally and illegally? CM is in ED's custody and he has to take permission from the court to even take outside food and medicine. In this situation, who was contacted by the chief minister? And he can only give this authority to his principal secretary. Then how did the order reach Atishi ji?" the BJP leader said. The ED took cognisance of Kejriwal's order and said it would conduct an investigation to ascertain if these directions were in line with the PMLA court's order, news agency PTI reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The chief minister's office has been hijacked. Atishi ji, this is not a liquor shop where anyone can take a bottle. This is the office of the chief minister which can only be operated by the chief minister or an officer permitted by the chief minister and okayed by Delhi LG. But this order has no number, and no signature of any officer. Like sharab ghotala, this is a letter scam," Sirsa said.