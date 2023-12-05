Who was Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, Bhindranwale's nephew, died in Pakistan?

Khalistani separatist leader Lakhbir Singh Rode died in Pakistan, confirmed his brother Jasbir Singh Rode. The 72-year-old self-styled chief of the banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation had been running his operations from Pakistan for several years. Khalistani leader Lakhbir Singh Rode passed away at 72 in Pakistan (Twitter)

Lakhbir Singh Rode was the nephew of slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed by Indian security forces inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar during Operation Blue Star, ordered by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Lakhbir Singh Rode has been listed as a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He had initially fled the country to reside in Dubai, and later moved to Pakistan.

Rode had been running the banned outfit KLF from Pakistan for several years, and was suspected of running his operations from Lahore. Here is all you need to know about Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Lakhbir Singh Rode: 5 points about the Khalistani leader