'Who work for Modi are Guvs': Cong on Justice Nazeer; ‘Pre-retirement verdicts…’

A fresh war of words broke out after the government on Sunday appointed six news faces as governors and reshuffled seven others. As retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, was made the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said who work for Modi are now the Governors. "Modi work for Adani...who work for Modi are now Governors. Who works for people then? Bharat Mata ki Jai," the Congress MP tweeted.

Without referring to the appointments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a tweet containing a video of late Arun Jaitley. "Pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs," Jaitley said in that 2012 video. "Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer was a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and retired on January 4, 2023. He will be succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Ayodhya was one of the many landmark judgments that he was part of. He was the only Muslim judge on the Constitution bench that gave the unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya case in favour of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

BJP leader BL Santhosh slammed the 'Congress-Left' ecosystem and said this is a 'Do as I say not as I do' brigade. "As has become a practice now a days Congi - Left eco system opposes appointment of Justice ( Rtd ) Abdul Nazeer ‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh . His biggest sin acc to eco system is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi judgement . DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO brigade in action," the BJP leader tweeted.

Justice Abdul Nazeer was also part of the Constitution Bench that upheld the 2016 demonetisation process.

