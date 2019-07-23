Wholesale vegetable seller shot at in Khandsa

A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance at Anaj Mandi in Khandsa, on Monday evening. The police said personal enmity was suspected to be the reason behind the shooting.

The victim sustained one bullet injury in the stomach and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where his condition was said to be critical.

The police said the victim, Manjeet Kataria, a resident of Basai, runs a wholesale vegetable shop in the mandi (market).

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim was called by an acquaintance to the mandi to discuss a personal matter.

The suspect was allegedly inebriated. When the victim went there, an argument ensued between the two, following which the suspect allegedly shot at the victim.

Sumer Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), west, said that the motive for the alleged shooting would be known once the statement is recorded. “We are trying to identify the accused person,” he said.

A friend of Kataria, requesting anonymity, said that Kataria had received more than 15 phone calls from a man in the evening, asking him to come over and settle an old dispute.

“Six months ago, he had a tiff with an acquaintance over a trivial issue related to parking of vehicles. Last week also, there was an argument between them over a business-related issue as both are in the same line of work,” said the friend.

