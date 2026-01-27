‘Who’s shouting DK, DK?': Siddaramaiah loses cool over slogans for Shivakumar at Bengaluru Congress rally

The ongoing feud within the Congress over the chief minister's chair in Karnataka showed up directly in Bengaluru on Tuesday, as CM Siddaramaiah lost his cool when some young wing members started raising slogans in favour of his deputy and intra-party rival DK Shivakumar during a marquee rally of the party. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar during the 'Save NREGA' rally organised by the Congress at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@siddaramaiah)

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, besides the party's national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers, MPs and legislators, took part in the protest condemning the BJP-led Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new scheme, Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

But the rally saw internal wrangling just as the CM rose from his chair to address the gathering. Youth Congress workers started shouting "DK, DK", growing louder and louder as Siddaramaiah reached the podium to deliver his speech, news agency PTI reported.

Visibly annoyed, Siddaramaiah shouted at the men, asking them to keep quiet. They did not heed.

"Who are those shouting ‘DK, DK’?" an angry Siddaramaiah asked the Congress leaders around him, with DK very much present. In fact, there was bonhomie on show otherwise as the two leaders appeared to share some rapport on stage.

Videos of the slogan-shouting and CM's reaction went viral, though, and were shared with critical comments by former party leader Rohan Gupta, who is now with the BJP, among others.