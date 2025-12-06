‘Why do you…’: DK Shivakumar dismisses speculation over wedding meet with Satish Jarkiholi amid Karnataka power tussle

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday acknowledged that he had met Minister Satish Jarkiholi at a wedding the previous evening, downplaying any political speculation surrounding the interaction. During the inauguration of the new KIADB office, DK Shivakumar confirmed meeting Jarkiholi at a wedding, calling it a normal political interaction. (File )

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) office, Shivakumar said, "It is true that Satish Jarkiholi and I met at a wedding last evening. We discussed the state and the party. We are colleagues. Why do you paint us as enemies?"

ALSO READ | Shivakumar hits back amid row over ₹43-lakh watch: ‘Do I not have the right?’

He dismissed the buzz around their meeting, adding that political associates frequently cross paths, as per a report by news agency ANI. “We may be in the Cabinet meeting together in the afternoon and then meet for dinner in the evening. Or may meet for breakfast in the morning. Friendships and bonding are common in politics,” he said.

Shivakumar also revealed that he had held a long discussion with Minister MB Patil, focusing on strategies to draw more investors to Karnataka amid rising competition from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, which is preparing for a major global summit. He stressed that such conversations are routine among Cabinet members working to advance the state’s development.

ALSO READ | Amid Karnataka CM tussle, Shivakumar heads to Delhi, Siddaramaiah says he ‘will go only if party calls’

Commenting on the new KKRDB office, Shivakumar noted that the shift from a rented space to a dedicated building would help speed up administrative processes.

Responding to BJP leader R Ashok’s remarks regarding a corruption report from the Upa Lokayukta, Shivakumar retorted, “Ashok doesn't seem to know whose report it is. Let him first understand when that report was released and then raise it in the Assembly. We will reply to him.”

ALSO READ | 'Shivakumar will be CM when...': Siddaramaiah leaves fate to Congress top brass amid power tussle

On being asked about the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi, he clarified that a date has not been finalised. Karnataka is witnessing a power tussle at the moment between incumbent CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar, with the public eye scrutinizing the leaders' every move.

(With inputs from ANI)