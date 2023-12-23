‘Why don’t you contest against PM Modi?': BJP leader challenges Mamata Banerjee for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Angamitra Paul on Friday challenged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and urged her to stand against PM Modi from his Lok Sabha seat in Varanasi. A delegation of MPs led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PMO India-X)

“Why doesn't Mamata Banerjee contest from Varanasi? If Mamata Banerjee dares to compete in place of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, then she should do that. Do you want to become the Prime Minister? It is only fitting that our CM stands against the PM in the Lok Sabha polls,” the BJP leader said.

Paul further noted the differences shown among members of the INDIA bloc in states vis-a-vis at the national level. She said as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cries foul against the TMC in Bengal over the killing of party workers ahead of local elections, meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee shares the stage with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi showcasing “good friendship”. “Would Adhir Chowdhury be able to answer the victims' families after contesting general elections by joining TMC's hands?” she asked.

The BJP leader's statement came days after the TMC chief took the initiative on the vexed topic of the prime ministerial post if the Opposition coalition – INDIA – comes to power in 2024, and proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name. She floated his name in the December 19 coalition meeting in Delhi, which at least 28 member political parties attended.

Meanwhile, the TMC has pitched Banerjee as the face of the Opposition. Reports suggest TMC is likely to steer clear of seats in Bengal Congress currently holds in a bid towards seat sharing among INDIA coalition partners.