Why even former superstars hold on to their brand value in world of sport
ByShuchi Bansal
Jun 28, 2024 05:46 AM IST
Tendulkar endorses Apollo Tyres, Gillette, Livpure and Rario while Dhoni appears for SBI, Mastercard, Indigo Paints and Homelane, among others
As anyone who watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ongoing T20 World Cup can confirm, it is almost as if Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are still playing. Their latest ad campaign for the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), which also features Rohit Sharma, is a hit among viewers with content creators sharing clips of the ad film on their social media handles.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!