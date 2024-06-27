Why even former superstars hold on to their brand value in world of sport

As anyone who watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ongoing T20 World Cup can confirm, it is almost as if Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are still playing. Their latest ad campaign for the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), which also features Rohit Sharma, is a hit among viewers with content creators sharing clips of the ad film on their social media handles.

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar are still prized by brands and often find more takers than the current crop of stars. (Getty Images)