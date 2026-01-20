Viral office romance videos lead to Karnataka DGP's sacking: Full suspension letter

K Ramachandra Rao, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Karnataka director general of police (DGP) of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), has been suspended over allegations of engaging in inappropriate behaviour with women while on duty at his office. IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao has dismissed the allegations, saying the videos in question are AI-generated (Grab from videos on X)

A video purportedly showing K Ramachandra Rao in an alleged compromising position with a woman went viral on social media on Monday. However, the video appeared to be not from a single occasion but a compilation of multiple clips recorded in his office at different points in time. Track latest updates on K Ramachandra Rao here

It remains unclear whether the footage features the same woman on different days or multiple women, and the authenticity and context of the clips have not been independently verified.

Full suspension letter PROCEEDINGS OF THE GOVERNMENT OF KARNATAKA

Sub:

Suspension of Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement -reg.

PREAMBLE:

WHEREAS, vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government.

WHEREAS, the State Government has examined the said matter referred above, and is convinced that the conduct of the officer mentioned is in violation of Rule

3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules,

1968 and the State

Government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place Dr.

Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry.

Hence this order.

GOVERNMENT ORDER NO: DPAR/26/SPS/2026.

BENGALURU, DATED: 19th JANUARY 2026.

In the circumstances explained in the preamble, now therefore, in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline &Appeal) Rules, 1969, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry.

During the period of suspension, the officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the Headquarters, under any circumstances without the written permission of the State Government.

What Ramachandra Rao said Ramachandra Rao has roundly denied the allegations, claiming that the video was allegedly generated by artificial intelligence.

“This is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image and destroy my professional reputation. I have also seen the video today. It is completely manipulated and created using AI technology,” an earlier HT report quoted Rao as saying.

Also Read | Who is Ramachandra Rao? Karnataka DGP suspended after inappropriate viral video Speaking to reporters in front of state home minister G Parameshwara’s residence on Monday, he claimed the video was fabricated from a clip recorded eight years ago, when he was posted in Belagavi.

“I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” he said.