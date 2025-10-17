Why Indians won't be eligible for US green card lottery 2026

Indian nationals won't be eligible for the 2026 Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) programme, also known as the green card lottery. The programme selects applicants from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the US over a five-year period to "diversify" America's immigrant population. Any country from which more than 50,000 nationals immigrated to the US in a five-year period will not be eligible for the Diversity Visa programme of the following year. (X/@USAndIndia)

According to the US State Department, up to 55,000 Diversity Visas (DVs) will be available for the fiscal year 2026.

Why Indians won't be eligible this year? Indian nationals will not be eligible for the 2026 green card lottery because over 50,000 natives from India immigrated to the US in the previous five years.

Any country from which more than 50,000 nationals immigrated to the US in a five-year period will not be eligible for the DV programme of the following year.

The State Department distributes DVs among six geographic regions, and no single country can receive more than seven per cent of the available diversity visas in any particular year.

What is required for DV programme There are mainly two major requirements for the Diversity Immigrant Visa programme.

⦁ Citizens of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the US may be eligible for the programme. If an individual does not qualify for this requirement, they can claim their spouse's birth country if they come from a nation with low immigration rates. The same logic applies to an individual claiming the birth country of one of their parents.

What information is needed for a DV The window for the DV-2026 programme was in 2024 between October 2 and November 7.

There is no cost for registering for the DV programme. However, selectees who reach the interview stage will be required to pay a visa application fee before submitting their formal visa application, where a consular officer will determine whether they qualify for the visa.

Here's a checklist of the mandatory information needed to make an individual eligible for a Diversity Visa:

⦁ Name (exactly as it appears on a valid ID proof, like a passport)

⦁ Gender

⦁ Birth date

⦁ Place of birth (City's name)

⦁ Place of birth (Country's name)

⦁ Country of eligibility for DV programme

⦁ Applicant's photograph - A recent photo taken within the last six months

⦁ Mailing address

⦁ Current country of residence

⦁ Phone number (optional)

⦁ Email address

⦁ High level of education achieved

⦁ Current marital status

⦁ Number of children

Selection process for DV programme

The Department of State randomly selects individuals by computer from among qualified applicants on the basis of allocations of available visas in each region and country.

In order to immigrate, selected DV applicants must be admissible to the United States.

The US government only authorises the issuance of up to approximately 55,000 diversity visas each year.

Trump immigration crackdown Since taking charge of the Oval Office in January this year, US President Donald Trump has adopted a hard-line and aggressive approach towards immigrants.

From the $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications to stringent social media vetting, the Trump administration has made immigration a difficult process in America.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for Homeland Security, said last month, "Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: self-deport or we will arrest you," The Guardian quoted her.