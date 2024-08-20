Why is there a Bharat Bandh tomorrow? What is open, what is closed?

The ‘Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ will observe a day-long Bharat Bandh (pan-India shutdown) on Wednesday to protest the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations. Dalit and Adiwasi organisations have called for the Bharat Bandh (Representational Image)

On August 1, a seven-judge bench of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, ruled by a 6:1 majority that further sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by states can be permitted to ensure quota for more backward castes within these groups.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organsiations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands, including a ‘reversal’ of the verdict.

(2.) Arguing that the ruling ‘threatens’ the constitutional rights of SCs and STs, the body has also said that the central government should ‘reject’ this judgment.

(3.) Some of its demands are: ‘justice and equity’ for SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes; a new Act of Parliament on reservations; release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBCs in central government jobs; a target of 50% representation for these groups in the higher judiciary; filling up of backlog vacancies in central/state government jobs, as well as public sector undertakings.

(4.) At least three political parties have extended their support for the bandh. These are BSP, JMM, and RJD.

(5.) According to Zee News, three states – Rajasthan, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh – will be impacted the most.

(6.) There is no official announcement regarding what will be open and what will be closed. Public transport may get hit at some places.

(7.) Emergency services such as hospitals, ambulances, and medical facilities, will remain functional.

(8.) There is no announcement from governments on closure of banks and government offices.

(9.) Educational institutes will also open.

(10.) Organisers have urged people to participate in large numbers, and peacefully.