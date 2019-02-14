‘Why isn’t PM Modi instructing banks to take money I am offering’: Vijay Mallya tweets again

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has once again tweeted his offer to pay back the banks he owns crores of rupees to dispel, what he says, is a narrative that he “ran away”, in comments that have come days after the UK government signed an order to extradite him.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Vijay Mallya pointed out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament referring to those who have fled the country after allegedly committing financial crimes.

UK home secretary Sajid Javid signed an order to extradite Mallya, who is wanted in India to face charges of financial irregularities running into thousands of crores of rupees.

The United Kingdom government’s order also came almost two months after the Westminster Magistrates’ Court upheld India’s evidence against Mallya and cleared his extradition. Delivering the verdict on December 10, the judge in the case said it was the “start of a long process”.

“The Prime Ministers last speech in Parliament was brought to my attention. He certainly is a very eloquent speaker. I noticed that he referred to an unnamed person who “ran away” with 9000 crores. Given the media narrative I can only infer that reference is to me,” he tweeted.

Mallya has been presenting his version of the charges on Twitter and before television cameras outside the court to counter the narrative that he “ran away” with banks’ money. In June 2018, he released on Twitter letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley dated 2016, seeking fair play and justice.

“Following on from my earlier tweet, I respectfully ask why the Prime Minister is not instructing his Banks to take the money I have put on the table so he can at least claim credit for full recovery of public funds lent to Kingfisher,” he said.

“I have made the offer to settle before the Hon’Ble High Court of Karnataka. This cannot be dismissed as frivolous. It is a perfectly tangible, sincere, honest and readily achievable offer. The shoe is on the other foot now. Why don’t the Banks take the money lent to KFA ? (sic)” he asked.

“Am appalled to say the least at the media reports on the Enforcement Directorate claims that I hid my wealth ! If there was hidden wealth how could I put approximately 14,000 crores worth of assets openly in front of Court ? Shameful misleading of public opinion but unsurprising (sic),” he posted.

The 63-year-old businessman is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore against the former Kingfisher Airlines boss. Mallya flew out of India to the UK in March 2016 around the same time, the government says, agencies closed in on him for bank fraud.

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai.

A fugitive economic offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued for committing an offence and who has left India to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate have launched probes against him over allegations levelled by a consortium of 17 banks that provided loans to the now-defunct airline.

