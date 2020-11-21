e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Why no action?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions UP govt over ‘poisonous liquor’ deaths

‘Why no action?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions UP govt over ‘poisonous liquor’ deaths

In a tweet, the Congress leader listed out similar incidents that have taken place in the state in recent days and asked why the government has failed to take action against ‘the poisonous liquor mafia,’ apart from some pretentious steps.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Uttar Pradesh
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP over deaths due to consumption of “poisonous liquor” in the state
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP over deaths due to consumption of “poisonous liquor” in the state(PTI)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that deaths due to consumption of “poisonous liquor” in the state were on a rise and the government was unable to handle the problem.

“Several deaths due to poisonous liquor have taken place in UP in Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura and Prayagraj. There were also deaths in Agra, Baghpat and Meerut. Why has the government failed to take action against the poisonous liquor mafia, apart from some pretentious steps? Who is responsible?” Vadra tweeted, along with an image of newspaper articles about the incidents.

In the last couple of days, it was claimed that atleast 10 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor.

As many as six people died on Friday after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar areas of Hapur. While families of the deceased claimed that the deaths were due to the liquor, the UP Police have dismissed them.

In a separate incident on the same day, four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village under Phulpur police station jurisdiction in Prayagraj, District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.

In both the cases, samples of liquor have been sent for testing.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In